NOTICE ABOUT UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY TO TAKE EFFECT DECEMBER 14, 2017:

Your trust is important to us. We are committed to being transparent with you about the data we collect and how we use it and share it with others. We want you to be comfortable with what happens when you share your information with us. We have updated our privacy policy to make it easier to read and navigate and to combine the policies of various Torstar companies. We have also added new provisions including our ability to share information across our Torstar-owned companies and properties in order to better enable us to provide you with a more personalized experience and to develop products and services that may be of greater interest to you. The new policy will take effect December 14, 2017 and we encourage you to review it. Your use of Torstar digital properties, products or services after December 14, 2017 will be subject to the terms of this updated privacy policy.

OUR COMMITMENT TO ACCOUNTABLE PRIVACY PRACTICES

We are a progressive media company with a long, proud history in newspapers and a passion for embracing the opportunities created by the rapidly evolving world of digital and mobile media. This is the main privacy policy for the Torstar Companies and covers all related websites, applications and services that do not have a separate policy. A reference to “we”, “us” or “our” is a reference to the Torstar Companies.

Our visitors and customers have different privacy concerns. This policy provides a snapshot of our personal information practices so that you may easily understand what information we collect and why, as well as how to access and update or correct your personal information. If you are interested, drop down menus contain more information.

We may change this policy from time to time. If you continue to use our products and services after we make changes, you are consenting to the updated policy. If the changes are significant, we will provide you with notice and archive prior versions.

In this policy, customized experience means content, recommendations, advertising, and offers (including from selected third party sponsors or advertisers) that may be personalized or tailored to your interests. Our products and services include anything you purchase, register for, use or attend such as contests, newsletters, auctions, advertising, events, commenting functions, and services provided through our websites and applications. We may refer to our websites and applications as our digital properties.

We collect personal information you provide directly to us when you purchase our products, register for, use or attend our services, donate to our charities or fill out our surveys. We collect information we get from third parties or from you when you visit us, call us or you use our services. Unless the information collected or compiled is sensitive in nature, we assume your consent for all purposes set out in this policy.

Commonly collected personal information

Purpose

Commonly collected personal information:

Contact information such as name, address, postal code, email address, telephone number

Purpose:
  • provide requested products and services and related non-promotional communications
  • provide requested information, rewards points and receipts
  • verify delivery
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
  • promote our products and services
Commonly collected personal information:

Transaction information relating to products and services purchased or used and customized experience history

Purpose:
  • provide requested products and services and related non-promotional communications
  • provide requested information, rewards points and receipts
  • verify delivery
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
  • promote our products and services
Commonly collected personal information:

Demographic and survey information such as postal code, gender, marital status, birth date/year, interests, household expenditures, reasons for cancellation and other customer service information, location preferences, interests and other preferences

Purpose:
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
  • promote our products and services
Commonly collected personal information:

Social media identifiers (such as single sign on through Facebook, Google or other social media accounts) and other information you share with us or make public via your social networking platform. You may control what information you share though the social networking sites’ privacy settings.

Purpose:
  • verify your identity when you use social login so that you may access your account and use our services.
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
Commonly collected personal information:

Subscriber id and passwords

Purpose:
  • verify your identity so that you may access your account and use services.
Commonly collected personal information:

Credit card, PayPal or banking information and transaction ID

Purpose:
  • to complete a sale or donation
  • to process refunds and apply credit
  • to track your purchase history in PayPal or other payment processor
Commonly collected personal information:

Audio or video recordings if you call us or come to our offices or events

Purpose:
  • to create a record of our interaction
  • for security, training and quality assurance purposes
Commonly collected personal information:

Usage data, including content and advertisements viewed on our digital properties, search history, content you share, products and services you download, purchase or subscribe for, language preference, transaction history, time spent and other digital information through cookies, pixel tags, web beacons, and other technologies. We also collect information about the site you came from before visiting our digital properties and the site you go to next.

Purpose:
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
  • promote our products and services
  • advertising delivery verification
Commonly collected personal information:

Your device and location. We collect information about your device such as IP address, browser type, device type, unique device identifiers and operating system. We also collect information about your location, if enabled on your device or derived from your IP address.

Purpose:
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services
  • promote our products and services
Commonly collected personal information:

User-generated content and public activities such as comments on online forums, public user profiles you generate and classified listings you create. This information is considered public and is subject to the applicable terms of use.

Purpose:
  • promote our products and services
  • provide a customized experience
  • develop better products and services

We may share your personal information within the Torstar Companies, our charities and our affiliates. We combine information internally across different Torstar Companies, products and services and may further combine information with demographic information, publicly available records and other third party information sources and may use this information to provide you with a customized experience and to develop and promote our products and services. We may be able to identify you by location and across different digital properties and devices using cookies, web beacons and other technologies and derive information based on our records. We may assign you a unique customer identification number. Personal information is not shared outside of the Torstar Companies unless:

  • You have consented.
  • We are permitted or required to do so by law.
  • We have engaged an authorized service provider to carry out services on our behalf. Personal information may be transferred outside of your province and/or outside of Canada for processing or storage. Read more
  • We are required to share the information with merchants from whom you have purchased something or registered for something to allow them to provide the products or services to the correct individuals and to allow them to keep track of what they have provided. Read more

We have in place measures to keep personal information we collect secure, which may include:

  • Limiting the number of people who view or process personal information
  • Locking and restricting access to paper files
  • Using appropriate methods to secure electronic files, including computer passwords, firewalls and encryption.

Once we no longer require your personal information for purposes you have consented to, we securely dispose of it.

You may access and update your personal information and use of products and services provided by the Torstar Companies by:

  • updating your account information for the relevant product or service;
  • updating your preferences if a customer preference option is provided by the relevant product or service;
  • Google Analytics: you may opt-out of data analytics services provided by Google by visiting the Google Analytics opt-out page and installing the add-on for your browser;
  • Offers and advertising: you may opt-out of direct offers and advertisements by following the instructions at the bottom of the email or speaking with any telemarketer;
  • You may opt-out of online behavioural advertising where applicable by clicking the icon on ads appearing on our websites or by visiting http://youradchoices.ca/choices/ and https://networkadvertising.org/understanding-online-advertising/what-are-my-options. More information about online behavioural advertising is here.
  • Contact customer service for the relevant product or service by telephone or email. We will be happy to help you update your information or address any concerns you may have.

If you have questions or concerns that have not been resolved to your satisfaction by customer service, you may contact Torstar’s Chief Privacy Officer in writing at:

Chief Privacy Officer

Torstar Corporation

One Yonge Street, 5th floor

Toronto ON

M5E 1E6

CPO@torstar.ca

This Privacy Policy is effective as of December 14, 2017.