Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,292.96, up 23.11 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 14 cents, or 6.39 per cent, to $2.05 on 9.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $3.45 on 5.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Down 32 cents, or 3.34 per cent, to $9.25 on 5.7 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 4.21 per cent, to $3.96 on 5.4 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 8.81 per cent, to $2.47 on 4.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Unchanged at $4.04 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: