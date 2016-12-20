Saskatchewan should grant privacy commissioner's request on Husky tests: NDP

REGINA — The NDP says the province should follow a recommendation made by Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner to release test and inspection results of Husky Energy pipelines.

Commissioner Ron Kruzeniski says there is no reason not to release the information.

However, the Ministry of Economy says releasing the documents might interfere with an investigation into Husky's July oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River.

NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer says the commissioner's recommendation should be respected.

She says withholding this information makes it look like the government is allowing companies to police themselves.