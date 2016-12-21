Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,305.89, up 12.93 points):

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSX:NKO). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 11.11 per cent, to 10 cents on 10.9 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 4.04 per cent, to $4.12 on 5.1 million shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Down seven cents, or 4.22 per cent, to $1.59 on 4.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $3.43 on 4.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $2.08 on 4.7 million shares.