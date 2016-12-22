Consumer spending growth weakened in November
WASHINGTON — Consumers slowed the growth in their spending in November and income growth was flat, two worrisome signs at the start of the holiday shopping season.
Consumer spending rose 0.2
Incomes were unchanged in November after gains of 0.5
So far, spending in the holiday shopping season has not been as strong as last year. That has prompted some stores to offer better deals and incentives such as free shipping.
Retailers have pared down their inventories and offered more exclusive merchandise in a bid to avoid having to offer bigger discounts in coming weeks. But so far, shoppers have shown a willingness to wait. That means stores are once again counting on last-minute buyers for the final stretch of holiday shopping.
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said based on the new report, consumer spending is on track to grow at an annual rate of 2.3
Consumer spending represents 70
Even with the slowdown, economists are hopeful that consumers will keep spending in 2017.
"The fundamentals for consumers remain good," said Gus Faucher, senior economist at PNC, in a note to clients. "Rising incomes will support gains in consumer spending throughout 2017, keeping the expansion going."
The weakness in income growth reflected a 0.1
The personal saving rate dipped to 5.5
Inflation, as measured by a gauge tied to spending, climbed 1.4
The Fed boosted a key rate by a quarter-point last week, only the second increase in a year, and projected a possible three rate increases for 2017.