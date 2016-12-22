Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,335.23, up 29.34 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.37 per cent, to $2.15 on 7.3 million shares.

Intermap Technologies Corp. (TSX:IMP). Business services. Up four cents, or 66.67 per cent, to 10 cents on 5.7 million shares.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX:TXP). Oil and gas. Down half a cent, or 3.33 per cent, to 14.5 cents on 5.2 million shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up eight cents, or 5.03 per cent, to $1.67 on 4.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $3.38 on 4.3 million shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSX:KLG). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $3.93 on 3.7 million shares.

