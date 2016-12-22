Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,335.23, up 29.34 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.37 per cent, to $2.15 on 7.3 million shares.
Intermap Technologies Corp. (TSX:IMP). Business services. Up four cents, or 66.67 per cent, to 10 cents on 5.7 million shares.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX:TXP). Oil and gas. Down half a cent, or 3.33 per cent, to 14.5 cents on 5.2 million shares.
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up eight cents, or 5.03 per cent, to $1.67 on 4.7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $3.38 on 4.3 million shares.
Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSX:KLG). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $3.93 on 3.7 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $34.21 on 220,144 shares. The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission has given its approval for AltaGas Ltd. to expand and retrofit its Townsend natural gas processing facility in the province's northeast. The Calgary-based company says it will initially cost between $85 million and $95 million to build a second gas processing plant beside one that's operating at the site.