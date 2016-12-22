Oprah Winfrey's loss is Weight Watchers' gain
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey's loss is Weight Watchers' gain.
The former talk show host, who bought a nearly 10
Shedding pounds is Winfrey's financial gain as well as Weight Watchers.
The media mogul spent about $43.2 million in October 2015 for 6.4 million shares. On Thursday, that stake was worth about $77 million, as its shares rose 15
But even Oprah has been unable to outpace enormous changes in the weight loss market. Weight Watchers has been facing increasing competition from free apps and technology that tracks food intake and exercise. So far this year, shares of Weight Watchers International Inc. are down 50
Last week, the New York company announced a new plan that would give subscribers an Apple Watch if they pay $99 and $34.95 a month for 12 months.