Potash workers at Saskatchewan mine get Christmas cheer: shutdown deferred

LANIGAN, Sask. — Workers at Potash Corporation's mine in Lanigan, Sask., got some Christmas cheer.

The mine was supposed to be shut down for six weeks beginning in January.

But the company said Thursday the shutdown will be deferred to the summer and perhaps be part of the annual maintenance shutdown.

PotashCorp (TSX:POT) officials called it an inventory management issue.

About one-quarter of the workforce would have been affected.

The shutdown at PotashCorp's Allan mine will still proceed for a 12-week period beginning in February.