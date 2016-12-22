US economy grew at strong 3.5 pct. annual rate last quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5
The gain in the gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services — came from added strength in consumer spending, business investment and the government sector, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The government had previously estimated last quarter's annual growth rate at 3.2
Thursday's GDP report "paints a picture of a healthy consumer, likely fueled by ongoing gains in employment, modest increases in wages, and solid balance sheets," Michael Gapen of Barclays.
The economy's acceleration last quarter marked a sharp pickup from the tepid annual growth of 0.8
Growth for the entire year, economists say, is likely to be around 1.5
President-elect Donald Trump had criticized the sluggish pace of growth during the campaign and said his economic policies would accelerate annual GDP growth to 4
Most economists don't think 4
Most forecasters expect growth of around 2.5
Thursday's report was the government's third and final estimate of GDP growth for the July-September quarter. The upward revision mainly reflected stronger consumer spending, which grew at a 3
The government also upgraded its estimate for business investment: It showed an increase at a 1.4
Government spending was also revised up to show growth at a 0.8
The Federal Reserve last week boosted a key interest rate by a quarter-point, just the second increase in the past decade. Fed officials say they think they can begin to gradually raise interest rates as they near their goals for full employment, and inflation increases by about 2
In public comments last week, Chair Janet Yellen made no predictions about Trump's economic program. But Fed officials forecast that they would raise rates three times in 2017, up from their previous forecast of two hikes.