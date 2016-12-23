Asian stocks markets slide after Wall Street loss
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — Asian markets slid Friday in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday after Wall Street fell for a second day.
KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6
WALL STREET: Retailers pulled U.S. stocks lower after a record close for the Dow Jones industrial average earlier in the week. Investors dumped retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Staples and Dollar Tree. Companies linked to investor Carl Icahn climbed after he was named as an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump. The Dow shed 23.08 points, or 0.1
ANALYST'S TAKE: "Santa has taken a leave of absence into the end of the week with a pullback seen on Wall Street and certainly has a huge portion of the market as low volume remains the theme," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. "Traders have been closing their position into the end of the year and have brought down most of the sectors on the S&P 500 index with the exception of energy and defensives - telecommunications and utilities. Asian indices could remain depressed into the end of the year."
US ECONOMY: The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 26 cents to $52.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 46 cents on Thursday to $52.95. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 22 cents to $54.83 in London. It rose 59 cents the previous session to $55.05.
CURRENCY: The dollar edged up to 117.47 yen from Thursday's 117.45 yen. The euro improved to $1.0444 from $1.0439.