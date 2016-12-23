Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,328.15, down 7.08 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $2.11 on 4.4 million shares.

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX:GGD). Miner. Down 3.5 cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 42 cents on 4.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $2.86 on 3.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $3.97 on 3.6 million shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF). Oil and gas. Down 16 cents, or 7.69 per cent, to $1.92 on 3.2 million shares.