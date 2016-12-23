US stocks inch higher in slow pre-holiday trading
NEW YORK — Wall Street traders sometimes root for year-end "Santa Claus rallies," but on Friday, hardly a creature was stirring as stocks finished slightly higher on the quietest full day of trading in more than a year. Health care companies brought in most of the gains.
Major U.S. indexes stayed in a narrow range throughout the day. Drugmakers and other companies in health care did the best, while retailers continued to take small losses just before the holiday. Energy companies also slipped, and they took their first weekly loss since the beginning of November. The Dow Jones industrial average, however, rose for the seventh week in a row.
"This is a negotiating tactic," said Josh Sullivan, a Seaport Global analyst who covers aerospace and
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 14.93 points, or 0.1
Small-company stocks did far better, as the Russell 2000 climbed 8.85 points, or 0.6
Fewer than 2 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange. That's barely half the volume of an average day. The last full trading day with that little activity was in October 2015.
Lockheed Martin fell after Trump said on Twitter that Lockheed's F-35 fighter jet costs too much and that he has asked Boeing to "price-out" a comparable F-18 jet. Trump complained earlier this month about the costs of the F-35, which brought in about 20
This month Trump also criticized Boeing for the cost of the next Air Force One. The presidential jet is far less significant for Boeing than the F-35 is for Lockheed, however, and Boeing shares were only briefly affected.
Sullivan, of Seaport, said Trump's tweets are a new type of bad publicity for
"Ultimately (Trump) ran on a strong
So far, investor optimism that Trump's spending plans could boost economic growth is outweighing any concerns about his trade proposals, brash style and Twitter pronouncements, which have moved company stocks at times. That may change when he's in office and can more easily back up his comments with executive actions and policy shifts.
Drug companies made small gains on Friday. Botox maker Allergan rose $5.09, or 2.6
Cintas, a uniform rental company, slipped after its second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Analysts said its first-aid business, which sells products like first-aid kits, eyewash stations and emergency cabinets, had a disappointing quarter. The stock lost $3.73, or 3.1
Benchmark U.S. crude added 7 cents to close at $53.02 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 11 cents to close at $55.16 a barrel in London.
In other energy trading, natural gas prices continued to climb as investors anticipated that colder weather will lead to more demand for home heating. Natural gas futures rose 12 cents, or 3.5
The dollar slid to 117.26 yen from 117.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.0452 from $1.0433.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.54
The price of gold rose $2.90 to $1,133.60 an ounce. Silver lost 11 cents to $15.76 an ounce. Copper gave up 2 cents to $2.48 a pound.
Britain's FTSE 100 and the CAC-40 in France both rose 0.1
