Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,361.10, up 32.95 points):

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 29 cents, or 8.45 per cent, to $3.72 on 5.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 6.99 per cent, to $3.06 on 5.2 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 24 cents, or 6.05 per cent, to $4.21 on 5.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $2.14 on 4.5 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 37 cents, or 14.57 per cent, to $2.91 on 3.9 million shares.