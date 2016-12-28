Global stocks edge lower after Wall Street's slide

TOKYO — Global stocks mostly fell in thin trading Thursday, taking their cues from a slide on Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent to 4,841, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 per cent to 11,447. Britain's FTSE 100, which ended the previous session at a record close, sank 0.1 per cent to 7,102. U.S. shares were expected to be steady on the open a day after the Dow suffered a triple-digit drop. Dow and S&P 500 futures were both roughly unchanged.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3 per cent to finish at 19,145.14, as the strengthening yen, which reduces export earnings, weighed on market sentiments. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recouped earlier losses and rose 0.3 per cent to 5,699.10. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.1 per cent to 2,026.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent to 21,795.02, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent at 3,096.10.

TAKATA JUMPS: Shares of Takata Corp., the Japanese air bag manufacturer at the centre of a massive recall, surged 16 per cent amid speculation that it will reach a settlement as soon as next month with U.S. authorities on criminal charges related to its air bag troubles. Sixteen deaths around the world have been linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode with too much force.

TOSHIBA PLUNGES: Toshiba Corp.'s shares plunged 17 per cent , their third straight day of double-digit losses after the company said it anticipates huge losses related to its acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $53.93 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 14 cents to $56.36 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: In currency trading, the dollar fell to 116.60 yen from 117.62 yen late Wednesday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.0457 from $1.0468.

