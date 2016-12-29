Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,422.12, up 61.02 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 35 cents, or 11.44 per cent, to $3.41 on 7.7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 29 cents, or 7.80 per cent, to $4.01 on 5.8 million shares.
Avesoro Resources Inc. (TSX:ASO). Miner. Down half-a-cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 5.1 million shares.
ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up 14 cents, or 7.91 per cent, to $1.91 on 5.1 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 19 cents, or 4.51 per cent, to $4.40 on 5.1 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.41, or 6.81 per cent, to $22.12 on 4.5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $2.17 on 3.8 million shares. The company's rail division in Berlin has signed a framework agreement with Austrian Federal Railways that could cover up to 300 trains worth up to US$1.9 billion.