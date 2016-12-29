Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,422.12, up 61.02 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 35 cents, or 11.44 per cent, to $3.41 on 7.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 29 cents, or 7.80 per cent, to $4.01 on 5.8 million shares.

Avesoro Resources Inc. (TSX:ASO). Miner. Down half-a-cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 5.1 million shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up 14 cents, or 7.91 per cent, to $1.91 on 5.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 19 cents, or 4.51 per cent, to $4.40 on 5.1 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.41, or 6.81 per cent, to $22.12 on 4.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: