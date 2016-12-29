US stocks drift lower in afternoon trading; oil price slips
U.S. stock indexes drifted lower in late-afternoon trading Thursday, on course for their second loss in two days. Financial stocks fell the most. Energy companies also declined as the price of U.S. crude oil closed lower. Utilities, real estate stocks and phone companies, all known for paying high dividends, rose as bond yields fell. Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5 points, less than 0.1
THE QUOTE: "The market is just taking a breather here," said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. "We moved so much in the month of November, there may be some profit-taking, maybe positioning for the first quarter."
BIG GAINER: Newmont Mining climbed 6.6
DOWN THE MOST: Chipotle Mexican Grill slid $10.01, or 2.6
FINANCIAL LIFELINE: Sears jumped 7.6
UNEMPLOYMENT WATCH: The Labor Department said fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a nearly two-year trend that suggests a solid job market. Weekly requests for jobless aid fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000. Over the past year, the number of people collecting benefits has fallen almost 5
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.2
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 29 cents to close at $53.77 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 8 cents to close at $56.14 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added a penny to $1.68 a gallon and heating oil held steady at $1.70 a gallon.
METALS: The price of gold rose $17.20, or 1.5
BONDS AND CURRENCIES: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.47