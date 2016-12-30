Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,287.59, down 134.53 points):

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up 32 cents, or 16.75 per cent, to $2.23 on 8.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 24 cents, or 5.99 per cent, to $3.77 on 7.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 6.45 per cent, to $3.19 on 7.2 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 21 cents, or 4.77 per cent, to $4.19 on 5.7 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Down 21 cents, or 3.89 per cent, to $5.19 on 5.1 million shares.