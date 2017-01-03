Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,403.03, up 115.44 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 12 cents, or 5.56 per cent, to $2.28 on 12.4 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 6.27 per cent, to $3.39 on 7.5 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 6.90 per cent, to $4.03 on 7.4 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 3.05 per cent, to $6.76 on 7 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 22 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $4.41 on 5.7 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 30 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $16.06 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A). Digital music distributor. Up 26 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $8.97 on 23,606 shares. The Montreal-based company is moving to acquire Classica, an international pay TV channel with a focus on operas, ballets and classical music. Once Classica is acquired, Stingray will have access to more than 1,500 titles and 2,000 hours of content.