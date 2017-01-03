Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,403.03, up 115.44 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 12 cents, or 5.56 per cent, to $2.28 on 12.4 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 6.27 per cent, to $3.39 on 7.5 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 6.90 per cent, to $4.03 on 7.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 3.05 per cent, to $6.76 on 7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 22 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $4.41 on 5.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 30 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $16.06 on 4.9 million shares.

