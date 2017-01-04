Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,516.75, up 113.72 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 13 cents, or 5.70 per cent, to $2.41 on 12.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up $1.16, or 7.22 per cent, to $17.22 on 7.9 million shares. The Calgary-based company says it's even more optimistic about its prospects in 2017 than it was a few months ago. Encana now expects its corporate profit margin to be above US$10 per barrel of oil equivalent.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $3.36 on 7.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Unchanged at $4.03 on 6.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $4.38 on 6.2 million shares.