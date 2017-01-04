Trump Organization cancels business talks in 3 countries
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Trump Organization has
Trump lawyer Alan Garten said Wednesday that the company has
The moves follow cancellations late last year of licensing deals for hotels in Brazil, Azerbaijan and the
Trump has given no indication that he plans to sell his interest in his business. Instead he has pledged to do "no new deals" while president and to leave management of his company to his two adult sons, along with executives.
Trump has stakes in 500 companies in about 20 countries, though some of those appear set up for tax or legal reasons and do not have any underlying business operations. Trump shut down four such "shell" companies in Delaware last year that appeared tied to Saudi Arabia but had no operations.
The Argentina talks came under scrutiny last year after several media outlets reported that Trump tried to speed along the Buenos Aires project by mentioning it in congratulatory call from Argentine President Mauricio Macri. A Macri spokesman denied to The Associated Press that the subject even came up in the call.
Garten said that the project didn't even get past the exploratory phase and that, unlike the case in Brazil, there wasn't even a signed agreement to continue to talking about a possible deal.
The project in Brazil has garnered some publicity, too. The plan was to build five office towers in Rio de Janeiro, but the development got tied up in a corruption investigation unrelated to Trump himself. Called Trump Towers Rio, it was announced in 2012, but construction of the office towers has not even begun.
Trump also had a licensing deal for a hotel in Brazil, but
Discussions over the possible project in Pune were separate from two residential towers already built there that bear the Trump name. Trump also has his name on a residential tower in Mumbai.
Most Popular
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
Joseph Boyden's indigenous heritage controversy part of 'broader structural problem'
-
Toddler lifts fallen dresser off twin brother in YouTube video