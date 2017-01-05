Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,586.58, up 69.83 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 32 cents, or 9.52 per cent, to $3.68 on 16.2 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.90 per cent, to $2.34 on 14.9 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 4.57 per cent, to $4.58 on 10.1 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 24 cents, or 5.96 per cent, to $4.27 on 9.1 million shares.
Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up 64 cents, or 11.47 per cent, to $6.22 on 7.7 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.21, or 5.55 per cent, to $23.02 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down three cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $9.44 on 1.3 million shares. The company has signed a partnership deal with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani's management consulting firm. Under the agreement, Giuliani Partners LLC will use the BlackBerry Secure platform in its cybersecurity consulting services for government and business customers.
