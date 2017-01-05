Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,586.58, up 69.83 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 32 cents, or 9.52 per cent, to $3.68 on 16.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.90 per cent, to $2.34 on 14.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 20 cents, or 4.57 per cent, to $4.58 on 10.1 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 24 cents, or 5.96 per cent, to $4.27 on 9.1 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up 64 cents, or 11.47 per cent, to $6.22 on 7.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up $1.21, or 5.55 per cent, to $23.02 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: