New site chosen for Saskatchewan wind farm after environmental concerns

REGINA — SaskPower says a new site has been chosen for a proposed wind farm after environmental concerns forced a location change.

SaskPower and Algonquin Power say they've agreed that a 177 megawatt wind project can be built in southwest Saskatchewan between Herbert and Neidpath.

The project was originally planned for a site near Chaplin, about 200 kilometres west of Regina.

But the Ministry of Environment said another location had to be found because the proposed site was near a migratory bird route and sanctuary.

The project was supposed to be online in 2016 in Chaplin, but is now expected to be in service in 2020.