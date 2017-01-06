Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,496.05, down 90.53 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $3.56 on 11.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 3.71 per cent, to $4.41 on 9.7 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $4.07 on 7.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $2.30 on 6.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 18 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $17.12 on 5.6 million shares.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX:THO). Miner. Down $2.08, or 14.04 per cent, to $12.73 on 4.9 million shares.

