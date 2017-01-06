Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,496.05, down 90.53 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $3.56 on 11.4 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 17 cents, or 3.71 per cent, to $4.41 on 9.7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $4.07 on 7.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $2.30 on 6.5 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 18 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $17.12 on 5.6 million shares.
Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX:THO). Miner. Down $2.08, or 14.04 per cent, to $12.73 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (TSX:MDA). Technology. Up $1.83, or 2.72 per cent, to $69.12 on 105,017 shares. NASA has chosen the Canadian company to build a spacecraft platform that will venture to a metallic asteroid called 16 Psyche.