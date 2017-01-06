QuickStats: Facts and figures about employment in Canada for December
OTTAWA — A quick look at December employment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (6.8)
Employment rate: 61.3 per cent (61.2)
Labour force participation rate: 65.8 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,341,600 (1,326,900)
Number working: 18,225,000 (18,171,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.6 per cent (12.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.4 per cent (6.4)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.1)
