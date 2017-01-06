Business

QuickStats: Facts and figures about employment in Canada for December

OTTAWA — A quick look at December employment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (6.8)

Employment rate: 61.3 per cent (61.2)

Labour force participation rate: 65.8 per cent (65.6)

Number unemployed: 1,341,600 (1,326,900)

Number working: 18,225,000 (18,171,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.6 per cent (12.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.4 per cent (6.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.1)

