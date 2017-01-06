US stocks dip as December hiring report fails to inspire
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are dipping Friday morning after a solid but unspectacular hiring report for December. While employers kept hiring and hourly pay jumped, it wasn't enough to allay investors' concerns about slow economic growth. Bond yields are climbing as investors think the report shows interest rates will keep going up.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average lost 44 points, or 0.2
The Dow has lagged the other major indexes this week, held back by weakness in the insurance company Travelers, industrial coating and Post-it note maker 3M, and McDonald's.
US JOBS: The Labor Department said U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in December. Hourly pay jumped 2.9
DAY IN COURT: Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron's cholesterol drug Praluent. A federal jury ruled in March that Praluent infringes on two patents that belong to Amgen. Both are costly biotech drugs designed to be injected once or twice a month. Sanofi and Regeneron said they will appeal the ruling, which came from U.S. District Court in Delaware.
Amgen stock gained $6.45, or 4.2
INTO THE GAP: Gap climbed after reporting that its sales improved over the holidays. The company said sales at older Gap and Old Navy stores both improved in December and said its annual profit should be a bit higher than it expected. The stock rose 73 cents, or 3.1
Gap and other retailers slumped Thursday after Macy's and Kohl's posted weak November and December sales and cut their forecasts.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 116.40 yen from 115.62 yen after a dip on Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.0562 from $1.0590.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 3 cents to $53.73 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, lost 20 cents to $56.69 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay
Most Popular
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
Moose on the loose end up at Tim Hortons drive thru in Newfoundland
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
'I will fix it,' struggling ex-soldier said before Nova Scotia murder-suicides