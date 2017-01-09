China boosts VW sales despite diesel emissions scandal

FRANKFURT — German automaker Volkswagen saw sales jump 16 per cent in December for its namesake brand, propelled by a big increase in China, Volkswagen's biggest market.

Global sales reported Monday rose to 567,900 from 487,700 despite the damage to the company's reputation from its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Results were boosted by a 29 per cent jump in China. Sales in its home market, Germany, slumped 14 per cent for the month. U.S. sales were up 20 per cent .

For the full year, sales rose 2.8 per cent .