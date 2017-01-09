China boosts VW sales despite diesel emissions scandal
FRANKFURT — German automaker Volkswagen saw sales jump 16
Global sales reported Monday rose to 567,900 from 487,700 despite the damage to the company's reputation from its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
Results were boosted by a 29
For the full year, sales rose 2.8
Volkswagen has agreed to a $15 billion settlement with U.S. authorities and car owners over cars equipped with software that turned emissions controls off when the cars were not on test stands. Volkswagen's other brands include Audi, Skoda, and Porsche.