Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in energy companies and banks.

Oil and gas companies had some of the biggest losses in early trading Monday as energy prices fell. Rig operator Transocean slumped 4 per cent and Southwestern Energy fell 3.5 per cent .

Banks were also posting losses. Wells Fargo fell 1 per cent .

In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands dropped 17 per cent after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were expecting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 19,916.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave back 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,272. The Nasdaq edged up 6 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 5,527.