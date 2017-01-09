Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in energy companies and banks.
Oil and gas companies had some of the biggest losses in early trading Monday as energy prices fell. Rig operator Transocean slumped 4
Banks were also posting losses. Wells Fargo fell 1
In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands dropped 17
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49 points, or 0.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave back 4 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37