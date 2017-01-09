Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,388.95, down 107.10 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.28 per cent, to $3.57 on 8.2 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.42 on 7.9 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 12 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $4.19 on 7.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.04 per cent, to $2.37 on 5.7 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up 15 cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $6.00 on 5.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 32 cents, or 4.91 per cent, to $6.20 on 5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: