Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,388.95, down 107.10 points):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.28 per cent, to $3.57 on 8.2 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.42 on 7.9 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 12 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $4.19 on 7.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 3.04 per cent, to $2.37 on 5.7 million shares.
Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up 15 cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $6.00 on 5.1 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 32 cents, or 4.91 per cent, to $6.20 on 5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up 24 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $19.25 on 76,475 shares. The Montreal-based company says it has reached agreements that will allow it to avoid issuing shares to pay the final $197.7 million owed for its 2014 purchase of the PokerStars online gaming business. Amaya has said the former owners of PokerStars have waived their right to require Amaya to issue stock in order to raise cash for a payment, which was due by Feb. 1.