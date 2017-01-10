David Clementi named UK government's choice as BBC chairman

LONDON — The British government has named David Clementi as its preferred candidate to be the new BBC chairman.

Clementi, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, will be scrutinized for the position by Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on January 17.

Prime Minister Theresa May supports his appointment, and Queen Elizabeth II is likely to approve it unless problems develop at next week's hearing.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said Tuesday that Clementi would bring a "wealth of experience" to the position.

He said it would be an honour to join the BBC, which he called one of Britain's most treasured institutions.