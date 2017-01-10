Markets Right Now: A mixed open on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
The stock market is getting off to a mixed start as drops in real estate and utilities offset gains in other sectors including health care.
Struggling drugmaker Valeant jumped 9
Ascena Retail Group plunged 14
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41 points, or 0.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,267. The Nasdaq was also flat at to 5,531.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37