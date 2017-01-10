Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,426.28, up 37.33 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 10 cents, or 4.22 per cent, to $2.47 on 14 million shares.
U3O8 Corp. (TSX:UWE). Miner. Unchanged at 3.5 cents on 8.7 million shares.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up 4.5 cents, or 26.47 per cent, to 21.5 cents on 8.4 million shares.
Paladin Energy. (TSX:PDN). Miner. Down two cents, or 20 per cent, to 8 cents on 7.4 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $3.64 on 7.2 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down 12 cents, or 3.85 per cent, to $3.00 on 6.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Gildan Activewear. (TSX:GIL). Manufacturing. Up 51 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $33.94 on 688,281 shares. The Montreal-based company has won an auction to buy bankrupt clothing company American Apparel for US$88 million, some US$22 million more than a stalking horse offer it made in November. The deal announced Tuesday will see it acquire American Apparel's intellectual property rights and some manufacturing equipment from the L.A. facilities, but not the leases for the manufacturing or distribution centres.