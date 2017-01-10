Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,426.28, up 37.33 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 10 cents, or 4.22 per cent, to $2.47 on 14 million shares.

U3O8 Corp. (TSX:UWE). Miner. Unchanged at 3.5 cents on 8.7 million shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up 4.5 cents, or 26.47 per cent, to 21.5 cents on 8.4 million shares.

Paladin Energy. (TSX:PDN). Miner. Down two cents, or 20 per cent, to 8 cents on 7.4 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $3.64 on 7.2 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down 12 cents, or 3.85 per cent, to $3.00 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: