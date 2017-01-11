Business

CP NewsAlert: B.C. premier says five conditions met on Trans Mountain pipeline

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock, at bottom with green tanks, is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. British Columbia has granted environmental approval to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.The decision checks off another of the five conditions that Premier Christy Clark placed on the pipeline's approval.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

VICTORIA — Premier Christy Clark says British Columbia's five conditions for approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline have been met.

Her announcement comes after the provincial government granted environmental approval to the expansion of the pipeline.

The federal government gave its approval for Kinder Morgan Canada's $6.8-billion expansion of the pipeline late last year after the National Energy Board recommended it go ahead if 157 conditions are met.

 

