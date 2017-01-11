CP NewsAlert: B.C. premier says five conditions met on Trans Mountain pipeline
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VICTORIA — Premier Christy Clark says British Columbia's five conditions for approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline have been met.
Her announcement comes after the provincial government granted environmental approval to the expansion of the pipeline.
The federal government gave its approval for Kinder Morgan Canada's $6.8-billion expansion of the pipeline late last year after the National Energy Board recommended it go ahead if 157 conditions are met.
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family
-
Police lay charges after Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tried to jump out window to escape
-
-