Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,491.54, up 65.26 points):
U3O8 Corp. (TSX:UWE). Miner. Up one cent, or 28.57 per cent, to 4.5 cents on 21.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 12 cents, or 4.86 per cent, to $2.59 on 16.3 million shares.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.24 per cent, to $4.57 on 10.5 million shares.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up 0.5 cents, or 2.33 per cent, to 22 cents on 10.5 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.63 on 8.6 million shares.
Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $5.95 on 8.4 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Down 40 cents, or 3.01 per cent, to $12.87 on 1.4 million shares. Corus had $71.1 million of net income in the first quarter of its 2017 financial year, an increase from the same time a year earlier before it acquired Shaw Media last spring. The profit amounted to 36 cents per share of the Toronto-based television, radio and entertainment company.
