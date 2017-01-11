Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,491.54, up 65.26 points):

U3O8 Corp. (TSX:UWE). Miner. Up one cent, or 28.57 per cent, to 4.5 cents on 21.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 12 cents, or 4.86 per cent, to $2.59 on 16.3 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.24 per cent, to $4.57 on 10.5 million shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up 0.5 cents, or 2.33 per cent, to 22 cents on 10.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.63 on 8.6 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $5.95 on 8.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: