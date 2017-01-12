Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,418.16, down 73.38 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $2.56 on 8.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $3.61 on 6.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down eight cents, or 1.80 per cent, to $4.36 on 6.7 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Down 45.5 cents, or 5.41 per cent, to $7.96 on 6.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down eight cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $4.11 on 6.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $17.12 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $19.20 on 4.6 million shares. Goldcorp has announced two deals to sell operations in Mexico and Guatemala to separate buyers. In the bigger transaction, the Vancouver-based company will receive an estimated US$438 million worth of cash, stock and other assets by selling the Filos gold-and-silver mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp.