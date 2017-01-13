More pay, greater confidence lifts US retail sales 0.6 pct.

WASHINGTON — Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and a solid increase in pay.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 per cent , following a small 0.2 per cent gain in November, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Auto sales jumped 2.4 per cent in December, the biggest gain since April. Gas station sales rose 2 per cent , largely because of higher prices. Excluding autos and gas, retail sales overall were flat.

Still, online retailers in particular reported better sales. Home and garden centres , furniture stores and sporting goods retailers also saw sales grow.

The healthy spending was likely fueled by soaring consumer confidence, which has jumped after the election to the highest level in nearly a decade. Small businesses are also more bullish. And Americans' paychecks are getting fatter: Average hourly pay rose 2.9 per cent in December from a year earlier, the most in seven years.

The data reflected the ongoing struggles of traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains as Internet merchants gobble up more market share. Department store sales fell 0.6 per cent and electronics and appliance stores reported a 0.5 per cent drop.

Yet sales jumped 1.3 per cent in a category that mostly consists of online retailers but also catalogue companies. For all of 2016, online sales jumped 13.2 per cent , three times the gain of all retail sales.

Those trends were sharply in focus in the past two weeks as clothing retailer The Limited announced that it would close all 250 of its stores, costing 4,000 jobs. That followed department store chain Macy's decision to close 68 stores and cut 10,000 jobs. Sears also said last week that it would close another 150 stores.