Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,497.28, up 79.12 points):
Champion Iron Limited (TSX:CIA). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 38.89 per cent, to 75 cents on 8 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $3.64 on 6.6 million shares.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up two cents, or 9.09 per cent, to 24 cents on 5.7 million shares.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 5.05 per cent, to $3.33 on 5.5 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 31 cents, or 10.20 per cent, to $3.35 on 5.3 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up six cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $4.17 on 5.3 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Oil and gas. Down $1.65, or 4.90 per cent, to $32.00 on 2.8 million shares. The Calgary-based company has confirmed it's in talks on a potential transaction after the Wall Street Journal reported that it was negotiating to combine with WGL Holdings Inc. in a deal worth US$5 billion to US$6 billion. AltaGas did not name the third party, adding in its statement that no agreement has been reached and there is no assurance that these discussions will continue or that any transaction will be agreed upon.