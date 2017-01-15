Asian shares mostly lower amid Brexit worries, Takata falls
TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday morning amid worries about Britain's exit from the European Union, and Takata stock dropped in Tokyo after the air bag maker agreed to a guilty plea in the U.S. over massive recalls.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.9
BREXIT WORRIES: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to deliver a speech outlining her vision of Britain's post-EU future, and market players are worried what she says may indicate a "hard" approach to the nation's exit. Her office has said she will call for a "truly global Britain" that is more open to the world when she sets out plans for negotiations with the European Union.
TAKATA TUMBLE: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. stock suffered after it agreed in the U.S. last week to a guilty plea and a $1 billion fines in a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of air bags. Takata shares dropped nearly 10
WALL STREET: The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5.27 points, or 0.03
THE QUOTE: "Asian markets are facing headwinds from rising political uncertainty in the West, which gave investors good reasons to take profits," said Margaret Yang Yan, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore.
ENERGY: Benchmark crude rose 18 cents to $52.55 a barrel. It fell 1.2
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.07 yen from 115.07 yen late Friday in Asia. The euro strengthened to $1.0623 from $1.0608.
