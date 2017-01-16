Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,479.29, down 17.99 points):
Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down two cents, or 7.14 per cent, to 26 cents on 3.5 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $2.62 on 3.4 million shares.
Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX:ADV). Miner. Up three cents, or 6.52 per cent, to 49 cents on 3.4 million shares.
Champion Iron Limited (TSX:CIA). Miner. Up nine cents, or 12.0 per cent, to 84 cents on 2.5 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 5.37 per cent, to $3.14 on 2.5 million shares.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up 0.5 cents, or 2.08 per cent, to 24.5 cents on 2.4 million shares.