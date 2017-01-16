Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,479.29, down 17.99 points):

Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down two cents, or 7.14 per cent, to 26 cents on 3.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $2.62 on 3.4 million shares.

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX:ADV). Miner. Up three cents, or 6.52 per cent, to 49 cents on 3.4 million shares.

Champion Iron Limited (TSX:CIA). Miner. Up nine cents, or 12.0 per cent, to 84 cents on 2.5 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 16 cents, or 5.37 per cent, to $3.14 on 2.5 million shares.