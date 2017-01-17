By the numbers: A look at how much more it will cost to take out a CMHC loan
Canadians taking out a CMHC-insured loan to buy a home face higher costs as of March 17. Here's a look at how the changes announced Tuesday by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will affect new borrowers:
Down payment between five and 9.99 per cent:
Loan: $250,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $4.70
----
Loan: $450,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $8.47
---
Loan: $850,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $15.98
———————————————————
Down payment between 10 and 14.99 per cent:
Loan: $250,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $8.23
---
Loan: $450,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $14.81
---
Loan: $850,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $27.98
————————————————————
Down payment between 15 and 19.99 per cent:
Loan: $250,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $11.75
---
Loan: $450,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $21.16
---
Loan: $850,000
Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $39.96
———
(The figures above are provided by CMHC and are based on a five-year fixed rate term at 2.94 per cent with a 25-year amortization period.)