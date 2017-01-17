By the numbers: A look at how much more it will cost to take out a CMHC loan

Canadians taking out a CMHC-insured loan to buy a home face higher costs as of March 17. Here's a look at how the changes announced Tuesday by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will affect new borrowers:

Down payment between five and 9.99 per cent:

Loan: $250,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $4.70

----

Loan: $450,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $8.47

---

Loan: $850,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $15.98

———————————————————

Down payment between 10 and 14.99 per cent:

Loan: $250,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $8.23

---

Loan: $450,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $14.81

---

Loan: $850,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $27.98

————————————————————

Down payment between 15 and 19.99 per cent:

Loan: $250,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $11.75

---

Loan: $450,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $21.16

---

Loan: $850,000

Increase to monthly mortgage payment: $39.96

———