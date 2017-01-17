Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,441.36, down 37.93 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 13 cents, or 4.96 per cent, to $2.75 on 12.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 5.82 per cent, to $4.73 on 9.3 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $3.75 on 6.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 29 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $17.45 on 5.04 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up nine cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $6 on 4.9 million shares.