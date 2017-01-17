Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,441.36, down 37.93 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 13 cents, or 4.96 per cent, to $2.75 on 12.1 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 5.82 per cent, to $4.73 on 9.3 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $3.75 on 6.4 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 29 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $17.45 on 5.04 million shares.
Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up nine cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $6 on 4.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 23 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $24.07 on 4.5 million shares.