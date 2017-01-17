Tiffany feels the Trump effect on 5th Avenue
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Security barricades, protesters and a perpetual media encampment in and around Trump Tower since the election tarnished sales at Tiffany, the posh jeweler whose flagship store is just steps from the president-elect's front door.
Tiffany said Tuesday that sales at its store on Manhattan's 5th Avenue tumbled 14
Tiffany & Co. has been under pressure more broadly, however, and overall sales in the Americas declined by 4
Shares of the New York retailer slid 2.5