Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,397.85, down 43.51 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 10 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $2.65 on 14.5 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Down $2.93, or 16.92 per cent, to $14.39 on 7.2 million shares. Shares for Cameco, Canada's largest uranium miner, fell more than 10 per cent in late morning trading following a warning that analyst estimates are too high and it expects to report a loss for 2016.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Down 38 cents, or 4.52 per cent, to $8.02 on 6.6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $4.70 on 6.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $17.38 on 5.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 27 cents, or 4.7 per cent, to $5.48 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: