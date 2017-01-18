Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,397.85, down 43.51 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 10 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $2.65 on 14.5 million shares.
Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Down $2.93, or 16.92 per cent, to $14.39 on 7.2 million shares. Shares for Cameco, Canada's largest uranium miner, fell more than 10 per cent in late morning trading following a warning that analyst estimates are too high and it expects to report a loss for 2016.
BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Down 38 cents, or 4.52 per cent, to $8.02 on 6.6 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $4.70 on 6.4 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $17.38 on 5.7 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 27 cents, or 4.7 per cent, to $5.48 on 5.5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Sears Canada (TSX:SCC). Department stores. Up two cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $2.18 on 2,000 shares. The New Brunswick government is giving the struggling retailer $3.5 million to open a business centre in the province that's expected to create 180 new jobs. The centre, to be located in the city of Edmundston, N.B., will be home to positions such as business services agents, information technology support and human resources personnel.