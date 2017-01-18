US consumer prices up moderate 0.3 per cent in December
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices, driven up by rising energy costs, rose moderately in December, closing out a year in which consumer inflation rose at the fastest pace in five years.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its consumer price index increased 0.3
For all of 2016, prices were up 2.1
After four years of extremely low inflation, prices have begun to accelerate with both overall inflation and core inflation above the 2
The Fed has now boosted rates twice in December 2015 and again last month by modest quarter-point moves. Fed officials are projecting that they will boost rates another three times in 2017. Fed officials continue to stress that they believe prices will be rising by modest amounts that will allow them to move interest rates up gradually.
For 2016, food costs actually declined 0.2
Medical care services was one of the fastest rising categories last year, rising by 3.9
New car prices were up a slight 0.3
In addition to a big fall in energy costs, inflation has been kept low in recent years by a rise in the value of the dollar against foreign currencies which makes imports, including clothing imports, cheaper for U.S. consumers.
The Fed has used low interest rates and other measures to provide a boost for the U.S. economy as it struggled to emerge from the worst recession since the 1930s.