US stock indexes mixed; bond yields and dollar climb again
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes were mixed in a listless morning of trading Wednesday, while bond yields and the dollar moved higher again.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1
HO HO HUM: This past holiday shopping season was weaker than many retailers were expecting, and Target became the latest to cut its forecast for fourth-quarter sales and profits as a result. The discounter said that traffic levels at its stores were disappointing in November and December, and its stock fell $3.42, or 4.8
Target had one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500, while Kohl's, Macy's and other retailers weren't far behind.
STRAPPED IN: Fastenal jumped $2.15, or 4.5
FINANCIAL STRENGTH: Citigroup and Goldman Sachs became the latest banks to report stronger earnings for the fourth quarter than analysts expected. Like others, they benefited from strength in their trading operations following the tear higher for stocks since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November.
Financial stocks have been leading the way since Election Day on expectations for higher interest rates, stronger economic growth and less regulation.
YIELDS GAIN GROUND: Treasury yields rose, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.37
INFLATION GAUGE: Consumer prices last month were 2.1
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates twice in the last two years, up from their record low of nearly zero. The central bank has said that it plans for a gradual rise in rates, but a big push higher in inflation could force its hand.
DOLLAR REBOUND: The dollar rose against many of its rivals, a day after it sank sharply against the British pound and others. The dollar rose to 113.40 Japanese yen from 112.66 late Tuesday. The British pound fell to $1.2318 from $1.2396, and the euro fell to $1.0693 from $1.0709.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4
In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.3
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.04, or 2
Gold edged up $1.90, or 0.2
AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this report from Hong Kong.