Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.09 per cent
WASHINGTON — Long-term US mortgage rates marked their third week of declines this week, after snapping a nine-week run of increases.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans fell to an average 4.09
The average for a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.34
