Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher; railroads gain
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and basic materials companies.
Railroad stocks posted solid gains in early trading Thursday. CSX soared 17
Union Pacific gained 5
Netflix jumped 6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2 points to 19,805. The Nasdaq composite rose 11 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.46
