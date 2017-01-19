Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher; railroads gain

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and basic materials companies.

Railroad stocks posted solid gains in early trading Thursday. CSX soared 17 per cent following reports that it was being targeted for a shakeup by an activist investors.

Union Pacific gained 5 per cent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Netflix jumped 6 per cent after its results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1 per cent , to 2,272.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2 points to 19,805. The Nasdaq composite rose 11 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,567.