Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,409.81, up 11.96 points):

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 5.83 per cent, to $3.45 on 13.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.66 on 6.6 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up $1.46, or 10.15 per cent, to $15.85 on 5.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.06 per cent, to $17.39 on 4.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $4.68 on 4.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 1.82 per cent, to $5.38 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN). Grocer. Down 65 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $112.39 on 58,956 shares. Chairman Galen G. Weston was appointed CEO of the business his father led for decades before stepping aside last year as part of a staged succession plan at the company that controls the Loblaw grocery chain.