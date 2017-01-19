Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,409.81, up 11.96 points):
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Oil and gas. Up 19 cents, or 5.83 per cent, to $3.45 on 13.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.66 on 6.6 million shares.
Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up $1.46, or 10.15 per cent, to $15.85 on 5.5 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.06 per cent, to $17.39 on 4.9 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $4.68 on 4.8 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 1.82 per cent, to $5.38 on 4.7 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN). Grocer. Down 65 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $112.39 on 58,956 shares. Chairman Galen G. Weston was appointed CEO of the business his father led for decades before stepping aside last year as part of a staged succession plan at the company that controls the Loblaw grocery chain.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Transportation. Up $7.63, or 3.96 per cent, to $200.11 on 921,250 shares. The railway said in a news release after markets closed on Wednesday that CEO Hunter Harrison, 72, had struck a surprise deal to step down five months ahead of schedule, apparently so he can take a job with a competing railroad. Harrison will give up benefits and stock options worth up to $118 million, including forfeiting his CP Rail pension, in return for cancelling his non-compete agreement.
