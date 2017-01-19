US home construction jumps, led by more apartment building
WASHINGTON — U.S. builders ramped up home construction in December, led by a surge of apartment building, while single-family houses lagged.
Housing starts jumped 11.3
The figures cap a modestly healthy 2016 for home construction. Single-family home building increased 3.9
The report adds to other recent evidence that home sales and construction have largely weathered an increase in mortgage rates since the fall. Steady job creation and some early signs of wage gains have made it possible for more Americans to afford to buy.
Still, the housing market faces challenges this year that could thwart further growth. The Federal Reserve may continue pushing up the short-term interest rate it controls, leading to higher borrowing costs. And with relatively few homes on the market, buyers have fewer choices, pushing up prices.
Building permits, a sign of future construction, slipped 0.2
