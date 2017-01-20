Amaya hikes 2016 adjusted earnings estimates, announces CFO's plan to retire

MONTREAL — Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA) is raising its estimate for 2016 adjusted net earnings by about six per cent, compared with guidance it issued in November.

The Montreal-based company — which owns PokerStars and other online gambling sites — says it now estimates 2016 adjusted net earnings will be between US$364 million and US$374 million.

Its previous estimate for full-year adjusted net earnings, in U.S. dollars, was between $344 million the $354 million.

The new estimate for adjusted net earnings per share is between $1.87 and $1.92 — up from the November estimate of between $1.78 and $1.83 per share.

Amaya said it expects record annual revenue of between $1.153 billion and $1.158 billion. The bottom end of the range is up from $1.137 billion while the top end is up from $1.157 billion.

The company also announced that chief financial officer Daniel Sebag has advised Amaya of his intention to retire this year after a successor is identified and appointed.