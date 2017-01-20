Breakdown of December inflation rates for provinces and territories
OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 1.5 per cent in December, Statistics Canada said Friday. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador, 4.1 per cent (3.6)
— Prince Edward Island, 1.3 (1.7)
— Nova Scotia, 1.3 (1.3)
— New Brunswick, 2.3 (2.5)
— Quebec, 0.6 (0.6)
— Ontario, 2.0 (1.8)
— Manitoba, 1.1 (0.2)
— Saskatchewan, 0.6 (0.0)
— Alberta, 1.0 (0.2)
— British Columbia, 1.9 (1.6)
— Whitehorse, Yukon, 1.6 (1.7)
— Yellowknife, N.W.T., 1.0 (1.1)
— Iqaluit, Nunavut, 2.5 (2.5)
